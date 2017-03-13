Westfield teen killed in crash was 'a...

Westfield teen killed in crash was 'a ray of joy,' theater director says

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: The Jersey Journal

WESTFIELD -- The family that is Westfield High's theater department has been struggling to make sense of the fatal crash that took the life of one of their own. "To say that we are stunned and grieving would be an understatement," said Westfield High's theater director Daniel James Devlin on Monday, as students headed back to school.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... 23 hr Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Mar 5 glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in... Mar 1 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,477 • Total comments across all topics: 279,398,894

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC