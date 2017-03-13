Westfield teen killed in crash was 'a ray of joy,' theater director says
WESTFIELD -- The family that is Westfield High's theater department has been struggling to make sense of the fatal crash that took the life of one of their own. "To say that we are stunned and grieving would be an understatement," said Westfield High's theater director Daniel James Devlin on Monday, as students headed back to school.
