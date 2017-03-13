Walk Off the Earth performs at Foxwoo...

Walk Off the Earth performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, March 25.

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Walk Off the Earth, the alternative rock, ska and reggae band from Canada, relishes delivering a unique sound with uncommon instruments, such as the ukulele and the theremin, as well as looping samples. "It was kind of like with any other band name, where you're casually sitting around trying to think of what you want to represent you as a whole," she said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Surgeon General
  1. South Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Casey Anthony
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,406 • Total comments across all topics: 279,687,779

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC