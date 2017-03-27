Visceral 'Dunkirk' footage gets hearts racing
Those are the images Christopher Nolan left CinemaCon audiences hanging onto Wednesday as he premiered new footage from "Dunkirk," his long-awaited epic about the storied World War II evacuation. Nolan told the audience of theater owners that he wanted to tell the story in the most visceral way possible, putting audiences on the beaches, in the air and running with the troops.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|23 hr
|Cops are Degenerates
|1
|Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump
|Mar 26
|Hot Cupper
|3
|For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor...
|Mar 23
|Plant Valantiti
|2
|Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas...
|Mar 23
|Frogface Kate
|16
|One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist...
|Mar 21
|Larry Craig s WC ...
|1
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC