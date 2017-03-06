Viola Davis honored with Harvard's Ar...

Viola Davis honored with Harvard's Artist of the Year award

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

Viola Davis may have just won an Academy Award for her performance in "Fences," but she didn't always feel like she was living up to her potential. The actress was honored by Harvard with the 2017 Artist of the Year award during its Cultural Rhythms Festival on Saturday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 7 hr Marcavage s Trick 4
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... 12 hr Stop 11
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Sun glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in... Mar 1 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,808 • Total comments across all topics: 279,369,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC