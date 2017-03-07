Traditional Irish Music Superstars ALTAN Come to Spencer Theater

No Irish traditional band in recent memory has had a wider impact on audiences throughout the world than Altan, the band of fiery Celts that deliver the warmth and energy of an Irish pub to the performance stage. With Northern Ireland-style twin fiddling and accordion melodies, rhythmic accenting of acoustic guitar and bouzouki, playful kicks of tin whistles and flute in hard-hitting jigs & reels, and plush, evocative traditional vocals, this is an iconic band that is forever fresh and true.

