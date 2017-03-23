Toscanini's musical and anti-Fascist ...

Toscanini's musical and anti-Fascist legacy remembered

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

In this photo taken on Tuesday, March 21, 2017, the marble bust of Arturo Toscanini is shown at La Scala opera theater during the unveiling of the exhibition of Italian musician and composer Arturo Toscanini , at La Scala opera theater in Milan, Italy. La Scala also dedicated to Toscanini a tribute concert marking the 150th anniversary of Toscanini's March 25, 1867 birth.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump 13 hr Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. North Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Syria
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,109 • Total comments across all topics: 279,844,938

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC