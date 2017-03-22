Theater Breaking Through Barriers Provides Catharsis for At-Risk Youth via Sing for Hope
Sing for Hope is proud to announce an exciting new Cultural Partnership Program that supports NYC-area arts organizations in their efforts to increase reach, diversify audiences, and model civic spirit. The Sing for Hope Cultural Partnership Program is a go-to resource for arts organizations that want to engage communities on a broader scale, but may not have the budget or bandwidth to establish a fulI community outreach department.
