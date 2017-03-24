The Leonard Theater Looks To Improve ...

The Leonard Theater Looks To Improve Adams Avenue By Drawing Crowds

Read more: WNEP-TV Moosic

Hundreds of party-goers took a trip back to the 80's as The Leonard Theater in Scranton hosted a "Back To The Eighties Show" "It is awesome, it's a great New York band and we've waiting for something like this for a long time, Scranton loves them and everybody loves the 80's," said Amber Familetti from Scranton. "It's perfect, it's a perfect venue, it really is," said Leanna Brazil from Scranton.

