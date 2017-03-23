'The Grateful Dead Movie' To Celebrat...

'The Grateful Dead Movie' To Celebrate 40th Anniversary With Theater Screenings

13 hrs ago Read more: JamBase

On April 20 Fathom Events will present a special screening of The Grateful Dead Movie at participating theaters around the country. The one-night-only event is being held in conjunction with the Grateful Dead concert film's 40th anniversary.

