the Flick, the Tempest, 1984 Among Jobsite Theater's 2017-18 Season
Jobsite Theater has announces the 2017-18 season, our 15th as resident theater company of the Straz Center in downtown Tampa. The season features a Pulitzer Prize winner, one of the most important pieces of musical theater ever written, a timeless and timely fantasy, a powerful new play by Israel Horovitz , an exciting adaptation of one of the most influential pieces of 20th century literature, and a contemporary classic that swept 1992 playwrighting awards.
