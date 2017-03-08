The Coyle Theater, once a pillar in C...

The Coyle Theater, once a pillar in Charleroia s business district, could be nearing its final act.

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: O-R Online

That was apparent after the Mon Valley Alliance, which now owns the building, gave area reporters a tour Thursday to look inside the 126-year-old theater that closed in 1999.

Start the conversation, or Read more at O-R Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Mar 5 glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Casey Anthony
  3. Egypt
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,072 • Total comments across all topics: 279,512,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC