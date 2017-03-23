"Terror Under the Tent" murder myster...

"Terror Under the Tent" murder mystery dinner theater at North Bend State Park, April 8, 2017

Can you identify the murderer a after you've enjoyed a hearty meal? "Terror Under the Tent" is a murder mystery dinner theater to be held at North Bend State Park the evening of Saturday, April 8, 2017. "Terror Under the Tent" finds the Fumbling Bros.

