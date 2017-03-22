Tehran theater to host Peter Weiss' "Marat/Sade"

Iranian director Maryam Barzegar will stage German playwright Peter Weiss' 1963 play "Marat/Sade" at Tehran's Molavi Hall from April 7 to 20. The play, in full "The Persecution and Assassination of Jean-Paul Marat as Performed by the Inmates of the Asylum of Charenton Under the Direction of the Marquis de Sade", is about the French Revolution.

