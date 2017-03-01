Teen theater group to dramatize youth prescription drug abuse
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Norwich – The growing trend of youths using and abusing prescription drugs will be played out on the Slater Auditorium stage Wednesday as “The Looking In Theater Group” presents skits depicting dramatic scenes showcasing the issue, followed by a discussion with the audience.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|2 hr
|ThomasA
|6
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|8 hr
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Fri
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Fri
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Mar 1
|Wise Guy
|10
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Mar 1
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC