Syrian refugees in Turkey mark anniversary of uprising
Syrian refugees in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep have marked the sixth anniversary of the start of the Syrian civil war with songs, speeches and a martial arts show. A group of children sang revolutionary laments in Arabic and Turkish, and boys clad in black with red headbands took the stage in a downtown municipal theater Monday.
