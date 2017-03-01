Syrian Musicians Celebrate Palmyra's Liberation
The city and its ruins, designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 1980, have traded hands several times during Syria's six-year civil war. The 15-year-old's voice floated over the ancient Roman theater, heavily damaged then abandoned by Islamic State group members Thursday as Syrian army forces drew near, eventually liberating the besieged town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|13 min
|Stop
|11
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Sun
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Sun
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Fri
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Mar 1
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC