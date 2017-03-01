Syrian Musicians Celebrate Palmyra's ...

Syrian Musicians Celebrate Palmyra's Liberation

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Juan Cole

The city and its ruins, designated a UNESCO world heritage site in 1980, have traded hands several times during Syria's six-year civil war. The 15-year-old's voice floated over the ancient Roman theater, heavily damaged then abandoned by Islamic State group members Thursday as Syrian army forces drew near, eventually liberating the besieged town.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Juan Cole.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... 13 min Stop 11
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Sun ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Sun glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Fri ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
News Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in... Mar 1 guest 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Egypt
  1. Iran
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iraq
  5. Sudan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,718 • Total comments across all topics: 279,356,875

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC