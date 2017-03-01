Syrian forces battle IS, re-enter historic town of Palmyra
Syrian government forces battling the Islamic State group re-entered Palmyra on Thursday in their quest to again take the historic town they had lost to the militants in December, state media reported. The SANA news agency reported that government troops entered the town's archaeological site, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, around mid-day, then the town itself, as IS militants fled the area.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KTMF.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|3 hr
|former democrat
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|4 hr
|kremlin trump
|58
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|4 hr
|trump on meth
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|21 hr
|Wise Guy
|10
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Feb 28
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC