Supporting cast aids theater icon aft...

Supporting cast aids theater icon after brush with death

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

On a Saturday evening in December, Spiro Veloudos walked into the second-floor venue of Lyric Stage Company of Boston and immediately checked with the box office to see how many tickets had been sold for that night's performance of "Murder for Two.' ' In other words, it was a routine Saturday for the 64-year-old Veloudos, a Falstaffian figure who has been indispensable to the growth of Boston theater.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Mar 5 glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Mar 3 WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Mar 2 trump on meth 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,961 • Total comments across all topics: 279,518,020

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC