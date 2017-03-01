Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Disney film generates buzz
This image released by Disney shows Josh Gad as Le Fou, left, and Luke Evans as Gaston in a scene from, "Beauty and the Beast," opening nationwide on March 17. This image released by Disney shows Josh Gad as Le Fou, left, and Luke Evans as Gaston in a scene from, "Beauty and the Beast," opening nationwide on March 17. The so-called "gay moment" in Disney's new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" is subtle - so subtle that one could easily miss it with an ill-timed sneeze or glance away from the screen. And it may sail over the heads of young viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|5 hr
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|14 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Wed
|Wise Guy
|10
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Feb 28
|john
|2
|Coming up (Sep '12)
|Feb 25
|justice
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC