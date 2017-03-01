Subtle (very) 'gay moment' in new Disney film generates buzz
The so-called "gay moment" in Disney's new live-action version of "Beauty and the Beast" is subtle - so subtle that one could easily miss it with an ill-timed sneeze or glance away from the screen. And it may sail over the heads of young viewers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Myrtle Beach Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|1 hr
|Palin s Turkey Th...
|1
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|7 hr
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|17 hr
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Thu
|trump on meth
|2
|A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto...
|Wed
|Wise Guy
|10
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Wed
|guest
|1
|Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best...
|Feb 28
|john
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC