Stages An unlikely alliance gets to the heart of the matter at Central Square Theater
Science, poetry, faith, and romance all collide in "Paradise," which is having its world premiere at Central Square Theater April 6-May 7. But playwright Laura Maria Censabella says she started with a simple premise: "What happens when two people are in an extreme situation?" From that idea, Censabella built a drama that explores the relationship between an ambitious Yemeni-American high school student and her overqualified biology teacher, a onetime researcher whose fall from grace has left him with a job in the New York City public schools.
