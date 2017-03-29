Stages An unlikely alliance gets to t...

Stages An unlikely alliance gets to the heart of the matter at Central Square Theater

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

Science, poetry, faith, and romance all collide in "Paradise," which is having its world premiere at Central Square Theater April 6-May 7. But playwright Laura Maria Censabella says she started with a simple premise: "What happens when two people are in an extreme situation?" From that idea, Censabella built a drama that explores the relationship between an ambitious Yemeni-American high school student and her overqualified biology teacher, a onetime researcher whose fall from grace has left him with a job in the New York City public schools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boston.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... 59 min Salons Esq 2
News Michael Moore premieres surprise movie on Trump Mar 26 Hot Cupper 3
News For juveniles sentenced to Shakespeare, the wor... Mar 23 Plant Valantiti 2
News Malaysia Clears Release of 'Beauty and the Beas... Mar 23 Frogface Kate 16
News One Power Ranger is LGBTQ and another is autist... Mar 21 Larry Craig s WC ... 1
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Mar 17 Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Final Four
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Oakland
  1. Climate Change
  2. Iran
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Iraq
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,747 • Total comments across all topics: 279,931,357

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC