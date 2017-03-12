Spring Arts: The Theater List

14 hrs ago Read more: New Jersey Jewish News

"Ghost Light Now & Then." Barbara Kahn's latest play centers on a contemporary lesbian couple who are transported back to 1920s Greenwich Village, to a theater that is haunted by ghosts of former productions like Mercedes De Acosta's 1927 "Jacob Slovak" and Sholem Asch's 1923 "God of Vengeance."

