'Spider-Man,' 'Blade Runner' footage kicks off CinemaCon

Sony Pictures on Monday unveiled the second trailer for "Spider-Man: Homecoming" at CinemaCon, featuring Tom Holland, the newly anointed web-slinger, being put in his place by Robert Downey Jr.'s more seasoned Tony Stark. The film, out July 7, picks up with Holland's Peter Parker returning to high school after the events of "Captain America: Civil War," and wanting to immediately get back into the action as a new threat emerges from Michael Keaton's Vulture.

