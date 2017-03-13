So What's Going On with American Musi...

So What's Going On with American Musical Theater?

For anyone born before 1950 who was lucky enough to see or become familiar with American musical theater, those memories are alive today, likely among their favorite recollections rooted in childhood. If one just heard the soundtracks, they will remember the first time they heard the songs of South Pacific, Peter Pan, Oklahoma!, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, The King and I, Carousel, My Fair Lady, Camelot, Porgy and Bess, Showboat, Brigadoon, West Side Story, The Sound of Music, Paint Your Wagon, etc.

Chicago, IL

