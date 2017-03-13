Senior Moments: Ita s a Curtainsa for...

Senior Moments: Ita s a Curtainsa for George

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: San Gabriel Valley Tribune

In fact, he has been asking that every morning for the past two months. George is rehearsing for his upcoming role as a British director in the musical comedy “Curtains.” The community theater production, staged by the JFed Players, opens Saturday in Arcadia .

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... 15 hr C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods 19 hr guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... Mar 5 ThomasA 3
News Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07) Mar 5 glenn 23
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... Mar 3 ERIC 60
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Zimbabwe
  2. South Korea
  3. Ireland
  4. Egypt
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,752 • Total comments across all topics: 279,542,193

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC