Senior Moments: Ita s a Curtainsa for George
In fact, he has been asking that every morning for the past two months. George is rehearsing for his upcoming role as a British director in the musical comedy “Curtains.” The community theater production, staged by the JFed Players, opens Saturday in Arcadia .
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Gabriel Valley Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|15 hr
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|19 hr
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC