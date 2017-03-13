Ridgefield Playhouse presents - Jesus Christ Superstar' at 2

In the Ridgefield Playhouse's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar,"Judas will be played by Aaron Finley, who took over the role on Broadway of Charlie Price in "Kinky Boots" recently. In the Ridgefield Playhouse's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar,"Judas will be played by Aaron Finley, who took over the role on Broadway of Charlie Price in "Kinky Boots" recently.

