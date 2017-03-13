Ridgefield Playhouse presents - Jesus Christ Superstar' at 2
In the Ridgefield Playhouse's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar,"Judas will be played by Aaron Finley, who took over the role on Broadway of Charlie Price in "Kinky Boots" recently. In the Ridgefield Playhouse's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar,"Judas will be played by Aaron Finley, who took over the role on Broadway of Charlie Price in "Kinky Boots" recently.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC