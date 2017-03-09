Reiner father and son to leave footpr...

Reiner father and son to leave footprints at Chinese Theater

Read more: Medincine Hat News

Carl Reiner and Rob Reiner are set to make history at the TCL Chinese Theatre, becoming the first father and son to jointly leave their footprints in concrete outside the Hollywood landmark. Organizers of the eighth annual TCM Classic Film Festival announced Thursday that it'll recognize the two entertainers with a hand-and-footprint ceremony on April 7. Both Reiners have had long careers as writers, directors and actors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Medincine Hat News.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 22,910 • Total comments across all topics: 279,444,558

