Redistricting Reform Advocates Say The Real 'Rigged System' Is Gerrymandering
If the election results of 2016 were really about rejecting the political establishment, then Congress didn't get the memo. After all, 97 percent of incumbents in the U.S. House of Representatives seeking re-election won even as national polls show overwhelming disapproval of Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WGBH.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Fri
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC