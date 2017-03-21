Quincy Jones & Mel Brooks Honored at 15th Annual "Backstage at the Geffen" Fundraiser

Quincy Jones & Mel Brooks Honored at ...

Legendary Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award-winning artists Quincy Jones and Mel Brooks were honored Sunday, March 19, at the Geffen Playhouse's 15th annual fundraiser, Backstage at the Geffen , which honors the accomplishments of leaders in the artistic community and supports the theater's mission to produce original, quality works and engage the community in the live arts. Barbra Streisand, Quincy Jones and Mel Brooks at the Geffen Playhouse's 15th Annual Backstage at the Geffen fundraiser on March 19, 2017 Barbra Streisand presented the Distinction in Service Award to Quincy Jones.

