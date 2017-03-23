Program leads young New Yorkers into technical theater industry
The Roundabout Theatre Company has partnered with the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees for a new program aimed at landing New Yorkers, ages 18 to 24, careers in the theater industry. Parents rejoice - there's now a Roundabout way for young New Yorkers to find their way into a lucrative career path right in the city.
