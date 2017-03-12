Professor Dmitry Troyanovsky '98 is bringing German drama to Chinese theater
Brandeis Assistant Professor of Theater Arts Dmitry Troyanovsky is up to something these days that is almost certainly a first. He's a Russian-born professor at a U.S. university, and he's directing a play originally written in German that has been translated to Mandarin.
