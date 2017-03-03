Photo Flash: First Look at Agency The...

Photo Flash: First Look at Agency Theater Collective's Skin for Skin World Premiere

The Agency Theater Collective's spring production is the world premiere of Skin For Skin, written by Paul Pasulka and directed by Michael Menendian, running now through April 2, at the Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge Ave. Opening night is tomorrow, March 4 at 7:30 p.m., and BroadwayWorld has a first look at the cast in action below! Skin for Skin depicts the biblical Job as a Muslim-American contractor in Baghdad who is suspected of aiding Al-Qaeda. He is imprisoned in an Abu Ghraib-type 'black site' and subjected to 'enhanced interrogation' as supervised by an American psychologist.

Chicago, IL

