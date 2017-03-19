Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Takes Opening Night Bows at the John W. Engeman Theater Northport
The John W. Engeman Theater's prduction of JEKYLL & HYDE opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi Grammy and Tony nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar and Grammy winning Leslie Bricusse , JEKYLL & HYDE has mesmerized audiences the world over. An evocative tale of two men, one a doctor, passionate and romantic, and the other, a terrifying madman, and two women, one beautiful and trusting and the other, beautiful and trusting only herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC