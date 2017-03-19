Photo Coverage: JEKYLL & HYDE Takes Opening Night Bows at the John W. Engeman Theater Northport

The John W. Engeman Theater's prduction of JEKYLL & HYDE opened last night and BroadwayWorld was there! Based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and featuring a thrilling score of pop rock hits from multi Grammy and Tony nominated Frank Wildhorn and double Oscar and Grammy winning Leslie Bricusse , JEKYLL & HYDE has mesmerized audiences the world over. An evocative tale of two men, one a doctor, passionate and romantic, and the other, a terrifying madman, and two women, one beautiful and trusting and the other, beautiful and trusting only herself.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.