Paradise theater enlivens 1930s carefree days in a Come On, Jeeves!a

Paradise >> The frivolity of living in the 1930s meant a man living off unspoken wealth, employing a personal valet, spending his time drifting from country house to gentlemen's club was not unexpected. Theatre On the Ridge in Paradise brings back those frivolous times March 16 through April 8 with a new show, “Come On, Jeeves!” Of course, every household must have a butler.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.