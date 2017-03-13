Paradise theater enlivens 1930s carefree days in a Come On, Jeeves!a
Paradise >> The frivolity of living in the 1930s meant a man living off unspoken wealth, employing a personal valet, spending his time drifting from country house to gentlemen's club was not unexpected. Theatre On the Ridge in Paradise brings back those frivolous times March 16 through April 8 with a new show, “Come On, Jeeves!” Of course, every household must have a butler.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|1 hr
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Tue
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mon
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC