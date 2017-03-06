OSU theater department providing a li...

OSU theater department providing a light in the darkness

14 hrs ago

Sheree Greco holding up her version of the sign that attendees of the Ghostlight Project can make. Courtesy of Beth Kattelman The Department of Theatre's version of an eternal flame, a ghost light, will remain illuminated in the lobby of the Drake Performance and Event Center to symbolize the pledge made by Ohio State students to promote inclusivity.

