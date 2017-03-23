Orlando Shakespeare Theater Celebrates the Color Pink with Their...

Orlando Shakespeare Theater in Partnership with UCF presents Pinkalicious, The Musical , script by Elizabeth and Victoria Kann with additional lyrics and music by John Gregor . Based on the New York Times Bestselling children's book series by Elizabeth and Victoria Kann , the Children's Series musical production runs from April 6 - May 6, 2017 in the Margeson Theater.

