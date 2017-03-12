Off-Broadway's 'The Fantasticks' to close after 21,000 shows
The off-Broadway phenomenon "The Fantasticks" will end its record-breaking run this spring, bringing down the curtain on a show featuring confetti and a cardboard moon that started when Dwight D. Eisenhower was president. The musical, which features the songs "Try To Remember" and "Soon It's Gonna Rain," will close June 4, having played a total of 21,552 performances in New York City, producers said Tuesday.
