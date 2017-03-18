New UK Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Comical Shoot Out Film 'Free Fire'

This is no pizza delivery service, when the man orders a crate of M-16s and it's a half hour late, that leads to a Free Fire, according to the new trailer for upcoming film by Ben Wheatley . The solitary setting could prove restrictive, but director Ben Wheatley uses the empty confinement to his advantage, and stages one of the most ridiculously fun - and well dressed, with Brie Larson , Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy , and Sing Street's Jack Reynor in over-the-top '70s garb - gun fights you'll ever see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.