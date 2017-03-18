New UK Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Com...

New UK Trailer for Ben Wheatley's Comical Shoot Out Film 'Free Fire'

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

This is no pizza delivery service, when the man orders a crate of M-16s and it's a half hour late, that leads to a Free Fire, according to the new trailer for upcoming film by Ben Wheatley . The solitary setting could prove restrictive, but director Ben Wheatley uses the empty confinement to his advantage, and stages one of the most ridiculously fun - and well dressed, with Brie Larson , Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy , and Sing Street's Jack Reynor in over-the-top '70s garb - gun fights you'll ever see.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ... Fri Victoria Phart 2
News Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne... Mar 16 Theatre Pharts 1
News Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18 Mar 14 Trump is the man 1
News Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o... Mar 13 C ranked Celebrity 1
News George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods Mar 13 guest 1
News Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma... Mar 9 Classical phart 1
News 'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ... Mar 7 Here Kitty Kitty 1
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,244 • Total comments across all topics: 279,655,628

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC