New kid-friendly auditorium opens inside Pico Rivera movie theater

Cinépolis Pico Rivera, seen on March 17, 2017, is one of two Cinépolis Junior theaters in the United States. PICO RIVERA >> Cinépolis Junior, a child-friendly movie auditorium containing playground equipment near the screen and along the stairs, opened this weekend inside Cinepolis Theater at the Pico Rivera Village Walk Lifestyle and Entertainment Center, 8540 Whittier Blvd. This moviegoing experience is only one of two in the country, officials said.

