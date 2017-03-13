Neil Simon's - Rumors' on stage at Ridgefield Theater Barn

Claire and Lenny get their signals crossed in "Rumors," a comic farce on stage at Ridgefield Theater Barn through Saturday, March 25. Claire and Lenny get their signals crossed in "Rumors," a comic farce on stage at Ridgefield Theater Barn through Saturday, March 25. It's hard to have a fancy dinner party when guests arrive to find the host is bleeding from a gunshot wound and his wife is missing. But the scenario makes for a surprisingly comedic tale in the hands of Tony-winning playwright Neil Simon , who uses it as the jumping off point for "Rumors," his famous farce.

