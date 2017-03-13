National Theater's Angels in America and Obsession Coming to U.S. Theaters This Summer
Love, temptation and fear will captivate moviegoers as Fathom Events, BY Experience and National Theatre Live partner to bring the best of the stage to U.S. cinemas with " NT LIVE: Obsession " on May 11 and " NT LIVE: Angels in America " on July 20 and 27, all captured live each day. Tickets for "NT LIVE: Obsession" and "NT LIVE: Angels in America" can be purchased online by visiting www.FathomEvents.com or at participating theater box offices.
