MTV Movie Awards won't just honor movies anymore

MTV has announced it is expanding its iconic award show for the first time in its 25-year history with the introduction of the MTV Movie and TV Awards. "We're living in a golden age of content, and great storytelling and characters resonate regardless of whether you're watching it in a theater or on TV," Chris McCarthy, president of MTV, said in a statement.

