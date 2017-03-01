Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie,...

Miriam Colon, iconic US Latina movie, theater actress, dies

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Miriam Colon, a pioneering actress in U.S. Latino New York theater who starred in films alongside Marlon Brando and Al Pacino, died Friday. Her husband, Fred Valle, told The Associated Press that Colon died early Friday in a New York hospital because of complications from a pulmonary infection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Theater Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov... 2 hr Rainbow Kid 2
News Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T... 16 hr ERIC 60
News Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i... Fri WATCHING LIVONIA 2
News On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious... Thu trump on meth 2
News A Tribute to Frank Sinatra Starring Tom Tiratto... Wed Wise Guy 10
News Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in... Wed guest 1
News Oscars 2017 live updates: 'Moonlight' wins best... Feb 28 john 2
See all Theater Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Theater Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,546 • Total comments across all topics: 279,304,580

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC