LZP Productions to Present Merrily We Roll Along at Cutting Hall Theater

LZP Productions brings the musical "Merrily We Roll Along" to the Cutting Hall Theater, 150 E Wood Street, Palatine, IL, from April 1 through April 9. Performances are: April 1, 7, and 8 at 8:00 pm; April 2 and 9 at 3:00 pm. Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.

