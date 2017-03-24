LZP Productions to Present Merrily We...

LZP Productions to Present Merrily We Roll Along at Cutting Hall Theater

LZP Productions brings the musical "Merrily We Roll Along" to the Cutting Hall Theater, 150 E Wood Street, Palatine, IL, from April 1 through April 9. Performances are: April 1, 7, and 8 at 8:00 pm; April 2 and 9 at 3:00 pm. Advance tickets can be purchased for $20 for adults and $18 for seniors.

Chicago, IL

