Lily Janiak's theater pick, March 12
Twin sisters M and L are the kind of high school students who score a perfect 2400 on their SATs but then ask questions like, "Is cancer contagious?" In Marin Theatre Company's "peerless," whose West Coast premiere opens this week, their ruthlessless and lack of perspective combine to motivate bloodshed that wouldn't be out of place in "Macbeth." Shakespeare's tragedy inspired a comedy in playwright Jiehae Park - a brisk, colloquial script about trying to get into the college of your dreams when you're up against single-digit admission rates and deeply, deeply unworthy peers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC