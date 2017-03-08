Lily Janiak's theater pick, March 12

Twin sisters M and L are the kind of high school students who score a perfect 2400 on their SATs but then ask questions like, "Is cancer contagious?" In Marin Theatre Company's "peerless," whose West Coast premiere opens this week, their ruthlessless and lack of perspective combine to motivate bloodshed that wouldn't be out of place in "Macbeth." Shakespeare's tragedy inspired a comedy in playwright Jiehae Park - a brisk, colloquial script about trying to get into the college of your dreams when you're up against single-digit admission rates and deeply, deeply unworthy peers.

