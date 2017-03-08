Kitchen Dog Theater Is Now Giving Away 20 Tickets to Every Show for Free
Christie Vela and Christopher Carlos co-direct and co-star in Paper Flowers , the first production to which Kitchen Dog is offering free tickets. Local theater stalwart Kitchen Dog Theater is in the midst of its 26th season, and big changes have been coming left and right for the company.
