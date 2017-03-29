Johnson says - Baywatch' is summer's ...

Johnson says - Baywatch' is summer's - sexiest, funniest' pic

19 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

The cast of "Baywatch" took the stage Tuesday afternoon alongside around two dozen scantily clad men and women sporting the classic red bathing suits to preview the film for exhibitors and theater owners at the annual convention. Star Dwayne Johnson told the audience of theater owners and exhibitors that their movie is going to be the craziest, sexiest, funniest R-rated comedy of the summer.

