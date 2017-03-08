James Corden recalls the time he spanked Donald Trump on a Broadway stage
Not long before running for and becoming president, Donald Trump was a New York figure who had plenty of run-ins with entertainers and celebrities. On Tuesday, "Late Late Show" host James Corden recalled one particularly bizarre Trump run-in, from 2012.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton Roads Daily Press.
Comments
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Tue
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
|Alabama theater shuns 'Beauty and the Beast' ov...
|Mar 5
|ThomasA
|3
|Diana Ross on stage can still hypnotize an appr... (Apr '07)
|Mar 5
|glenn
|23
|Sebastian Roche Talks About His Role in HBO's T...
|Mar 3
|ERIC
|60
|Police chief blasts weak sentences, low bonds i...
|Mar 3
|WATCHING LIVONIA
|2
|On Israel, Trump takes a conspicuously cautious...
|Mar 2
|trump on meth
|2
|Jessica Lange to receive lifetime arts award in...
|Mar 1
|guest
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC