Holten's Covent Garden tenure has controversial ending

8 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Kasper Holten concluded 5 1/2 years as director of opera at Covent Garden with a shocker: Instead of a happy ending to Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg," Eva runs offstage in tears, horrified that her beloved Walther has accepted the male-dominated society of her father. Holten shook up The Royal Opera with several controversial stagings, and the last of his tenure was among the more memorable.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.

