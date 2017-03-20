Holten's Covent Garden tenure has controversial ending
Kasper Holten concluded 5 1/2 years as director of opera at Covent Garden with a shocker: Instead of a happy ending to Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg," Eva runs offstage in tears, horrified that her beloved Walther has accepted the male-dominated society of her father. Holten shook up The Royal Opera with several controversial stagings, and the last of his tenure was among the more memorable.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
Theater Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Victoria dancer returns to Texas with Broadway ...
|Mar 17
|Victoria Phart
|2
|Theatre Under the Stars Plans to Stay on Its Ne...
|Mar 16
|Theatre Pharts
|1
|Chicago Premiere of the Scullery Maid Opens 3/18
|Mar 14
|Trump is the man
|1
|Carrot Top performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino o...
|Mar 13
|C ranked Celebrity
|1
|George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
|Mar 13
|guest
|1
|Theater, dance and classical music listings: Ma...
|Mar 9
|Classical phart
|1
|'Gay moment' in 'Beauty and Beast' generates a ...
|Mar 7
|Here Kitty Kitty
|1
Find what you want!
Search Theater Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC