Holten's Covent Garden tenure has controversial ending

Kasper Holten concluded 5 1/2 years as director of opera at Covent Garden with a shocker: Instead of a happy ending to Wagner's "Die Meistersinger von Nuernberg," Eva runs offstage in tears, horrified that her beloved Walther has accepted the male-dominated society of her father. Holten shook up The Royal Opera with several controversial stagings, and the last of his tenure was among the more memorable.

