George Lopez performs stand-up at Foxwoods
Actor and comedian George Lopez brings his comedy to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, March 18. Actor and comedian George Lopez brings his comedy to the Grand Theater at Foxwoods Resort Casino on Saturday, March 18. Between television, movies and stand-up, George Lopez does it all. Not only is he working on the second season of "Lopez," his comedic TV Land series, he's also in the midst of a national comedy tour.
